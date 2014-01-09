Meryl Streep Slams Walt Disney As 'Anti-Semitic Gender Bigot' In Awards Speech

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Meryl Streep at Tuesday’s National Board Of Review Awards Gala in NYC, in which she blasted Walt Disney.

Meryl Streep shook up the room at the National Board of Review Gala in NYC last night while giving a speech honouring Emma Thompson for her portrayal of “Mary Poppins” creator P.L. Travers in Disney’s “Saving Mr. Banks.”

While Streep called Thompson “a beautiful artist” who is “practically a saint,” she went on to talk about how Disney “supported an anti-Semitic industry lobbying group” and called him a “gender bigot.”

In the nine-minute speech, Streep continued that “Some of his associates reported that Walt Disney didn’t really like women,” quoting esteemed animator Ward Kimball on his old boss: “He didn’t trust women or cats.”

Streep continued to tear into Disney:

“Disney, who brought joy, arguably, to billions of people, was perhaps … or had some racist proclivities. He formed and supported an anti-Semitic industry lobbying group. And he was certainly, on the evidence of his company’s policies, a gender bigot.”

Perhaps Streep forgot she just filmed “Into the Woods” for the studio?

