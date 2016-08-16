Meryl Streep says she wants Amy Schumer to play her in a biopic

It seems like Meryl Streep has given some thought about who would play her in a biopic.
While promoting her latest movie “Florence Foster Jenkins,” Streep played a game with a Huffington Post reporter in which she had to say the name of a famous actor who could easily fake an odd talent.
Harrison Ford can apparently build houses, and Liam Neeson could easily scare off a bear while out camping.
The situations were outlandish and Streep struggled to come up with answers — until she was asked about who would play her in a biopic.
“Amy Schumer, of course,” Streep said without hesitation.
Schumer had the reaction anyone would if the queen of acting summoned them for a biopic.
Holy shit https://t.co/FDsxr9P4Kx
— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 13, 2016
Watch the interview:
