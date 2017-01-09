Meryl Streep bashes Donald Trump in her Golden Globes speech: It 'broke my heart'

Meryl Streep’s incredible career was honored at the Golden Globes on Sunday night when she was given the Cecil B. DeMille Award. But Streep also took the opportunity to speak her thoughts about President-elect Donald Trump.

In the middle of her speech, she noted the “performance” that grabbed her the most in 2016, for better or worse: Trump at a rally mocking New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, a disabled reporter.

“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it,” she said, “and I still can’t get it out my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was in real life. That instinct to humiliate when it’s modelled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everyone’s life because it gives permission for others to do the same.”

She continued by saying,”Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

