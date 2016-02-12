Meryl Streep responds to movie diversity backlash: 'We're all Africans really'

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Meryl Streep stands in the center with the other jury members.

When asked about the lack of diversity in the all-white jury for the Berlin International Film Festival, Meryl Streep, who’s serving as this year’s jury president, responded by telling reporters that “we’re all Africans really.”

She elaborated, “There is a core of humanity that travels right through every culture, and after all we’re all from Africa originally. Berliners, we’re all Africans really.”

Streep is leading the seven-member jury for the first time, and though she offered the above response for the question, she did say she is committed to including members “of all genders, races, ethnicities, religions.”

“This jury is evidence that at least women are included and in fact dominate this jury, and that’s an unusual situation in bodies of people who make decisions,” she said. “So I think the Berlinale is ahead of the game.”

The Berlin International Film Festival runs from February 11 through February 21.

The lack of diversity in the film industry is not a new topic of discussion, and backlash to the all-white acting nominee field at the Oscars this year has spurred a large debate. In response, the Academy has vowed to double the amount of minorities and women in its membership ranks by 2020.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.