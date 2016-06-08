Meryl Streep spray-tanned her face to impersonate Donald Trump and brought the house down

Jason Guerrasio
Meryl Streep Getty Images/Michael BucknerMeryl Streep.

One of our greatest living actors took on the most controversial role of her career at a gala for Shakespeare in the Park on Monday evening.

The Oscar winner went onstage dressed as Donald Trump.

Streep, dressed in a suit, protruding belly, long red tie, a blond wig, and bronzer all over her face was obviously having fun with the typical look of Trump.

Here’s a look:

And here’s Streep giving a little bit of her Trump impression, alongside Christine Baranski, who was dressed as Hillary Clinton, while singing “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” from the Cole Porter Broadway hit “Kiss Me, Kate”:


But obviously, Streep stole the show.  

NOW WATCH: The Mountain from ‘Game of Thrones’ took a break from his intense workouts to run with his tiny dog

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.