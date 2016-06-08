Meryl Streep spray-tanned her face to impersonate Donald Trump and brought the house down

One of our greatest living actors took on the most controversial role of her career at a gala for Shakespeare in the Park on Monday evening.

The Oscar winner went onstage dressed as Donald Trump.

Streep, dressed in a suit, protruding belly, long red tie, a blond wig, and bronzer all over her face was obviously having fun with the typical look of Trump.

Here’s a look:

Meryl Streep dressed up like Donald Trump tonight and Christine Baranski loved it. Sometimes the world is perfect. pic.twitter.com/NLg9FSUYiK

— Jack Moore (@JackPMoore) June 7, 2016

And here’s Streep giving a little bit of her Trump impression, alongside Christine Baranski, who was dressed as Hillary Clinton, while singing “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” from the Cole Porter Broadway hit “Kiss Me, Kate”:

More of Meryl and Christine Baranski doing Trump and HRC pic.twitter.com/t7jgNsf74d — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) June 7, 2016



But obviously, Streep stole the show.

