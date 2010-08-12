Watch This Awesome Interview With Merton, The Chatroulette Piano Improv Guy, Conducted In Song

Jeremy Scott of Reel SEO conducted a great interview with viral video star Merton of Chatroulette Piano Improv fame.



To ensure Merton would agree to an interview, Scott told him he would conduct the interview in song. Merton agreed; so, Scott busted out his guitar and actually gives a pretty good vocal performance.

It’s a lengthy video (over 13 minutes long!) so we start the video with Merton’s future plans:



