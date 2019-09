Fun start to the light, holiday week. Following a host of bad news, the market tanked with the NASDAQ losing over 2% and the Dow giving up about 60 points. It had been much worse as the Dow rallied by over 100 to close out the day.



Anything catch your eye in today’s trading? Use the comments as an open thread to discuss the market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.