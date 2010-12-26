Merry Christmas: China Just Raised Rates!

Joe Weisenthal
Don’t worry about it now. Worry about it in 30 or so hours when global markets are preparing to open, but China just raised interest rates again.

The benchmark one-year lending rate was hiked 25 bases points to 5.81%, and the one year deposit rate jumped by 25 basis points to 2.75%. Obviously combating inflation is the goal.

This is the second such move in a month.

