A town in Romania has the most cheerful cemetery on the planet

The Romanian town of Săpânța has the happiest cemetery on the planet.

At the “Merry Cemetery,” the tombstones are made of hand-painted wood instead of grey rock. They’re also carved with personalised stories and whimsical cartoons. Full-time travellers Armando Costantino and Melony Candea visited the town for their blog Westfalia Digital Nomads, and captured scenes from the one-of-a-kind cemetery.

Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Ben Nigh.

