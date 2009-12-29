Merrill: If Inflation Pops, Chinese Asset Prices Will Explode

Think Chinese stock and property markets are a bubble? You haven’t seen nothing yet according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.



Wait until real interest rates go negative due to rising inflation butting against ultra-stimulative interest rates.

Business Week: “Next year could be the year we see a full-blown asset bubble,” David Cui, the China strategist at Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Lynch unit, said today in a phone interview from Sydney. “We’re likely to see massive savings migration as we head into real negative interest-rate territory,” where people “save less, spend more and invest more,” he said.

…

Interest on bank savings accounts may fall below the rate of inflation next year. Consumer prices climbed 0.6 per cent in November from a year earlier, snapping a nine-month run of deflation, and prices may rise 3 per cent in the first quarter, driving more savings into equities, the China Securities Journal said in a front-page editorial today. The 12-month savings deposit rate is 2.25 per cent, central bank data showed.

Read more here.

