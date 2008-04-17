Merrill Takes Another $9 Billion in Gambling Losses, Firing 4,000 People Not Responsible

Merrill Lynch’s mortgage gambling tab keeps growing (MER). $8 billion in Q3, $12 billion in Q4, and now another $9 billion in Q1. That’s $29 billion all told (so far), or approximately 4 years worth of earnings.



Put differently, four years worth of work by 60,000+ Merrilly Lynch executives worldwide has been vaporized in the past nine months by a handful of dice-throwers on a trading desk and some facilitators in senior management. Thankfully, Merrill is addressing the problem: In addition to taking the write-offs, it’s firing 4,000 people who had nothing to do with the gambling addiction.

