Merrill Resumes Coverage On Gambling Stocks, Disses All But Wynn

Merrill resumed coverage of the gaming industry by dissing everything but Wynn (WYNN).



The logic: Casinos get hit hard during recessions, especially when people are diverting entertainment money to pay for $4 gas:

WMS Industries (WMS) coverage resumed with a SELL.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) coverage resumed with a SELL.

MGM Mirage (MGM) coverage resumed with a NEUTRAL.

Boyd Gaming (BYD) initiated with a NEUTRAL.

International Game Tech (IGT) coverage resumed with a BUY.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) coverage resumed with a BUY.

