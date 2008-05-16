Merrill Resumes Coverage On Gambling Stocks, Disses All But Wynn

Merrill resumed coverage of the gaming industry by dissing everything but Wynn (WYNN).
The logic: Casinos get hit hard during recessions, especially when people are diverting entertainment money to pay for $4 gas:
WMS Industries (WMS) coverage resumed with a SELL.
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) coverage resumed with a SELL.
MGM Mirage (MGM) coverage resumed with a NEUTRAL.
Boyd Gaming (BYD) initiated with a NEUTRAL.
International Game Tech (IGT) coverage resumed with a BUY.
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) coverage resumed with a BUY.
