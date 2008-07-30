Merrill (MER) Disaster Means Another $8 Billion Writedown For Citigroup (C)

Deutsche Bank analyst Mike Mayo says that Citigroup will have to take an $8 billion write-down on CDOs after Merrill Lynch announced that it would sell off it’s CDOs for 22 cents on the dollar and write off $4.4 billion in value. This could force the firm to raise yet more capital, further diluting shareholders. Reuters:



Citigroup has $22.5 billion of net CDO exposure, and based on Merrill’s expected write-downs it could have another $7 billion of write-downs, analyst Mayo said. The bank is also likely to incur a $1 billion loss on its remaining $2 billion exposure to monoline bond insurers, he added.

“Citi should still be able to absorb much of these charges and credit costs in general given an estimated $20 billion of second-half 2008 pre-provision, pre-tax earnings and the sale of its German retail business … but the decision about raising new capital could be closer than we previously thought,” Mayo wrote in a note to clients.

Mayo is now anticipating a Q3 loss for Citi and cut his previous Q3 EPS estimate by a dollar to a -$0.59 loss. Mayo reiterated his Hold rating and dropped his FY08 EPS estimate from -$0.66 to -$0.80.

See Also: How Bad Was That Merrill Deal? Check Out The Scary Fine Print

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.