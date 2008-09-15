Merrill (MER) and Bank of America (BAC) To Fire 20,000+

Merrill Lynch (MER) and Bank of America (BAC) say merger savings will total $7 billion. We estimate that this means at least 20,000 people will be fired.



Our Assumptions:

$5 billion of the $7 billion is compensation costs (the rest is real estate)

$250,000 average compensation per employee

