How Merrill Lynch changed the way people are paid on Wall Street

Bank of America acquired Merrill Lynch in 2012, but the latter firm’s legacy is still present in the world of finance. Edward Morris, author of “Wall Streeters: The Creators and Corrupt ors of American Finance,” talked to Business Insider about how some of Merrill Lynch’s fundamental principles made a lasting impact on the banking industry.

