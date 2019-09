Bauer’s mug shot

Earlier today we wrote about the Merrill Lynch VP who confessed to seriously disturbing child molestation.Obviously, one man’s deranged activity says nothing about Bank of America Merrill Lynch as a company.



We reached out to them for comment anyway.

BAML PR says: “HeĀ is no longer with the company.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.