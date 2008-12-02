Merrill Lynch (MER) Guy Moonlights As Club Promoter

At least someone didn’t get the memo: The major banks are looking for any reason at all to let someone go. Guest Of A Guest tells us about Mike Kanevsky, a (soon to be ex-?) Merrill Lynch employee by day, and a nightlife promoter by night.



We wouldn’t normally want to post this and make life harder for the guy, but, well, it’s out there, including several pictures of him doing his best to keep the “Models & Bottles” lifestyle alive. Perhaps its the prospect of a bad bonus season that’s forcing him to take on a second job. It looks like gruelling labour.

Note: We’re inquiring as to Kanevsky’s job/status at Merrill. Will update accordingly. In the meantime, enjoy the pics.

Here’s his Facebook profile, which we don’t expect will remain publicly viewable for long.

