Merrill Lynch (MER) Blocking CNBC.com On Company Computers (Screenshot)

Update: It’s a technical glitch. See here.



Original post:We’ve heard of major banks blocking blogs or sites like Facebook, but this bizarre. Merrilll Lynch has apparently started blocking CNBC.com from work computers. An employee accessing the site is greeted with the follwing image. An insider was kind enough to snap a picture of the screen and pass it on. In case you can’t read it, the site is considered unsafe or inconsistent with Merrill Lynch principles. The site is in the category of “Social Networking and Personal Sites”.

If you’re at Merrill can you bring up CNBC.com on your computer? We’ve asked the company for comment and will update accordingly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.