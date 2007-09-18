Companies Speaking Today: Schedule

Henry Blodget
Merrilllynch

Companies presenting today at Merrill Lynch’s media conference in Marina Del Rey, CA.  Full conference schedule here.  All times EDT:

11:00      Sirius (SIRI, Karmazin, listen, view presentation)
11:45      Comcast (CMCSA, Roberts, listen/presentation)
2:30        Time Warner Cable (TWC, Hobbs, listen/presentation)
1:30        Disney (DIS, Staggs, listen)
2:15        NBC Universal (GE, Zucker)
3:00        Omnicom (OMC, Wren)
4:35        News Corp (NWS, Chernin)
5:20        Sony (Wiesenthal)
6:00        DIRECTV (Palkovic)
7:00        Time Warner (TWX, AOL’s Falco and Grant)

