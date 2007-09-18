Companies Speaking Today: Schedule

Companies presenting today at Merrill Lynch’s media conference in Marina Del Rey, CA. Full conference schedule here. All times EDT:



11:00 Sirius (SIRI, Karmazin, listen, view presentation)

11:45 Comcast (CMCSA, Roberts, listen/presentation)

2:30 Time Warner Cable (TWC, Hobbs, listen/presentation)

1:30 Disney (DIS, Staggs, listen)

2:15 NBC Universal (GE, Zucker)

3:00 Omnicom (OMC, Wren)

4:35 News Corp (NWS, Chernin)

5:20 Sony (Wiesenthal)

6:00 DIRECTV (Palkovic)

7:00 Time Warner (TWX, AOL’s Falco and Grant)

