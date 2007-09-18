Companies Speaking Today: Schedule

Companies presenting today at Merrill Lynch’s media conference in Marina Del Rey, CA. Full conference schedule here. All times EDT:
11:00 Sirius (SIRI, Karmazin, listen, view presentation)
11:45 Comcast (CMCSA, Roberts, listen/presentation)
2:30 Time Warner Cable (TWC, Hobbs, listen/presentation)
1:30 Disney (DIS, Staggs, listen)
2:15 NBC Universal (GE, Zucker)
3:00 Omnicom (OMC, Wren)
4:35 News Corp (NWS, Chernin)
5:20 Sony (Wiesenthal)
6:00 DIRECTV (Palkovic)
7:00 Time Warner (TWX, AOL’s Falco and Grant)
