CNBC reports that Merrill Lynch (MER) will fire 10%-15% of non-broker employees in May. According to Merrill’s web site, the firm has 64,500 employees and about 17,000 financial advisors.



CNBC says Merrill wants to keep these layoffs quiet. So don’t tell anyone…

