Merrill Lynch Launching Online Discount Brokerage Next Monday

Merrill Lynch is gearing up to go after online brokerages like E*TRADE and thinkorswim as it looks to gain back the discount brokerage market it once dominated reports The Wall Street Journal.

The new service will be called Merrill Edge and goes live next Monday, June 21st. Merrill Edge will automatically have half-a-million customers as Bank of America clients are automatically switched to Merrill Edge.



Customers will receive in-house research from Merrill in addition to the ability to use ‘Monopoly money’ to create trading strategies. But that’s not all Merrill is doing to push this out.

WSJ: Merrill Edge will target clients with less than $250,000, while Merrill’s 15,000 advisers look for bigger accounts. But Merrill Edge is still tied to the traditional full-service advisory business in the way of client referrals.

“The younger generation wants to try it on their own first, and see how they do,” Mr. Athanasia said. “If they start a relationship with Merrill at that early period, then we’re going to maintain that, and they eventually will become full-service clients of ours.”

Mike Kostoff, a brokerage consultant and managing partner at Kostoff Group, says the strategy seems sound, and using the Merrill Lynch brand instead of Bank of America’s name could help the online product succeed.

