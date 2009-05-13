Merrill Loses Five Brokers To Citi's Smith Barney

So Dow Jones runs this column called “STREET MOVES” that is a chronicle of the migration of executives at Wall Street. At this point, however, we have to wonder if it shouldn’t just be called “MERRILL MOVES” since so much of it’s content is people leaving Merrill Lynch.

Today’s story tells the tale that Citigroup Smith Barney retail brokerage—the one it is merging with Morgan Stanley’s brokerage one of these days—recently added five financial advisers from Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management. It also signed on three from Wells Fargo Advisors, formerly known as Wachovia Securities.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.