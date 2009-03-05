Merrill Execs Partying At Orlando Ritz-Carlton

More outrage-fodder courtesy of Cityfile.



Just two weeks after getting chastised in the press for sending employees down to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando for a “training event”—and despite all the negative PR the firm has sustained in recent weeks, including revelations about corporate pay just today—a big group of Merrill employees are now resting comfortably by the pool. Again. A tipster informed us that Merrill was conducting yet another warm-weather event at the fancy Orlando hotel today. We called the hotel, asked for the front desk, and then requested to be connected to the conference room where the Merrill Lynch conference was taking place.

But before you go too far down the path of populist outrage, Fox News reported that execs from the AFL-CIO were at a fancy hotel in Miami. And that’s not paid-for by taxpayers and shareholders, but hardworking hard hats!



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.