Merrill CEO Thain (MER): Yes, We Might Have To Raise More Capital

Merrill CEO John Thain’s credibility has taken a hit over the past six months, as he’s said repeatedly that the firm has enough capital…only to have to rush out and raise some more. Now, after Merrill’s latest emergency financing–a massive $14 billion equity-and-Boomberg sale–John is explaining more clearly what he means: Merrill has enough capital now, but it may not by mid-afternoon tomorrow.



Maria Bartiromo: WILL YOU NEED TO RAISE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL?

John Thain: …UNLESS YOU TELL ME WHERE ASSET PRICES ARE GOING TO GO OVER THE NEXT SIX TO TWELVE MONTHS, I CAN’T ANSWER THAT QUESTION.

Bartiromo: SO YOU’RE NOT GOING TO SAY CATEGORICALLY — YOU’RE NOT GOING TO PUT YOURSELF IN THAT CORNER AGAIN?

Thain: WELL, NO… IF THE WORLD STAYS THE WAY IT IS, IF ASSET VALUES DON’T DECLINE, WE WILL DEFINITELY NOT NEED TO RAISE MORE CAPITAL.

Will the world stay the way it is? Unlikely. In fact, one reason John gave for why Merrill dumped its garbage CDOs now, for $0.22 on the dollar, instead of in a few months, when the anti-dilution provisions on a previous emergency financing wouldn’t have been triggered, was that the CDOs might have lost even more value:

Thain: THE REASONS WE DID IT NOW WAS, ONE, THAT WE COULD. SO WE HAD THE BUYER LINED UP. WE HAD NEGOTIATED A TRADE.AND WAITING, WAITING UNTIL JANUARY, CERTAINLY RAN THE RISK TO US THAT THESE ASSETS CONTINUE TO DETERIORATE IN VALUE AND THAT THEY CAUSE FURTHER LOSSES BETWEEN NOW AND JANUARY.

And Thain freely admitted that the CDOs weren’t the only crap that Merrill was (and is) carrying around on its balance sheet:

Thain: WE STILL HAVE RISKY ASSETS ON OUR BALANCE SHEET. WE HAVE BROUGHT DOWN OUR SUBPRIME EXPOSURE TO A BILLION DOLLARS. WE’VE BROUGHT OUR ALL THE A EXPOSURE DOWN TO A BILLION AND A HALF DOLLARS. WE’VE CUT OUR LEVERAGED LOAN EXPOSURE IN HALF TO ABOUT $7.5 BILLION. WE BROUGHT OUR COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE EXPOSURE DOWN TO ABOUT 15 BILLION EXCLUDING WHAT’S IN FIRST REPUBLIC. SO WE ARE MUCH SMALLER IN TERMS OF RISKY ASSETS. BUT IT’S NOT ZERO. AND SO IF ASSET VALUES CONTINUE TO FALL, PARTICULARLY MORTGAGE ASSETS, WE STILL HAVE SOME EXPOSURE.

Call it $25 billion. That compares to the $11.1 billion carrying value of the $30.6 billion of CDOs that Merrill just sold to Lone Star for $6.7 billion. Let us hope that, as John puts it, the world stays the way it is.

Full Thain interview, courtesy CNBC:

Maria Bartiromo: IT HAS BEEN EXACTLY A WEEK SINCE MERRILL LYNCH ANNOUNCED DRAMATIC WRITEDOWNS ON ITS COLLATERALIZED DEBT OBLIGATIONS AND SAID IT WOULD RAISE MORE THAN $8 BILLION OF NEW CAPITAL. THE MOVE HELPED stabilise THE MARKET. IT PUT A FLOOR UNDER THE COMPANY’S SHARES FOR SURE. AND IT IS REALLY THE TALK OF THE TOWN. IN HIS FIRST APPEARANCE NOW SINCE THAT NEWS CAME OUT THE MAN BEHIND THE DECISION JOINS ME IN A CNBC EXCLUSIVE. MERRILL LYNCH CHAIRMAN AND CEO JOHN THAIN. JOHN, NICE TO HAVE YOU ON THE PROGRAM.

John Thain: MARIA, IT’S ALWAYS GREAT TO BE BACK AT THE EXCHANGE.

Bartiromo: WELCOME BACK. THAT’S RIGHT. HAVING RUN THE EXCHANGE. YOU TOOK EXTRAORDINARY STEPS IN THE LAST WEEK AND A HALF, SELLING MORE THAN $30 BILLION WORTH OF CDOs FOR THE BARGAIN PRICE OF 6.7 BILLION. 22 CENTS ON THE DOLLAR. WHY NOW? YOU HAD VALUED THESE SECURITIES AT, WHAT, 36 CENTS ON THE DOLLAR AT THE LAST QUARTERLY REPORT, AND NOW YOU SOLD THEM AT THIS POINT, 22 CENTS. WHY TAKE THE HIT AND DO THIS SALE IMMEDIATELY?

Thain: WELL, MARIA, IF YOU LOOK AT OUR BUSINESS IN THE SECOND QUARTER, THE WORK OF 60,000 EMPLOYEES GENERATED $7.5 BILLION OF REVENUES AND ALMOST $2 BILLION OF FREE TAX INCOME. BUT ALL OF THE EFFORTS OF ALL THOSE PEOPLE WERE WIPED OUT BY THE DECLINES IN THE ASSET VALUES AND THE INCREASE IN RESERVES AGAINST THE MONO LINES THAT SUPPOSEDLY HEDGED THESE ASSETS. THESE ASSETS THAT WE SOLD ACCOUNTED FOR ABOUT 70% OF ALL THE LOSSES WE’VE TAKEN OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS. SO WHEN WE HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO SELL THEM AND TO SELL THEM IN A BULK SALE, WHICH OBVIOUSLY HAS A BULK DISCOUNT PRICE TO IT, AND TO RAISE THE CAPITAL AT THE SAME TIME, WE TOOK ADVANTAGE OF THAT OPPORTUNITY BECAUSE IT’S A GREAT RISK REDUCTION TRADE, IT PUTS US IN A MUCH BETTER POSITION TO MANAGE OUR BUSINESS GOING FORWARD, AND WITH THE NEW CAPITAL WE’RE VERY WELL capitalised.

Bartiromo: YOU KNOW, A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE TRANSACTION. THEY WANT TO HEAR DETAILS OF IT. THE FACT THAT MERRILL FINANCES 75% OF THE TRANSACTION. BUT LET ME GET YOUR COMMENT ON SOMETHING ONE OF THE HOLDERS OF YOUR STOCK SAID THE OTHER DAY. HE SAID THE SALE DOESN’T CLOSE FOR 60 DAYS AND IF YOU DEFER THE TRANSACTION YOU POSSIBLY COULD HAVE AVOIDED THE ANTI-DILUTION PAYMENTS. BUT YOU DID IT NOW, IMMEDIATELY.WAS SOMEONE PRESSURING YOU TO DO IT, THE RATINGS AGENCIES, TREASURY? WHY NOW?

Thain: THERE REALLY WAS NO PRESSURE. WE CHOSE TO DO THIS. THIS WAS A TRANSACTION WE CHOSE TO DO. THE REASONS WE DID IT NOW WAS, ONE, THAT WE COULD. SO WE HAD THE BUYER LINED UP. WE HAD NEGOTIATED A TRADE.AND WAITING, WAITING UNTIL JANUARY, CERTAINLY RAN THE RISK TO US THAT THESE ASSETS CONTINUE TO DETERIORATE IN VALUE AND THAT THEY CAUSE FURTHER LOSSES BETWEEN NOW AND JANUARY.

Bartiromo: A LOT OF PEOPLE FELT THAT WHEN YOU FIRST CAME IN, WHEN YOU FIRST CAME IN THE JOB YOU WERE GOING TO DO THIS, AND THEN YOU SAID, WELL, WE DON’T NEED TO RAISE CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, I’M GOING TO GET BACK TO THAT. BUT LET ME ASK YOU THAT, WHERE ARE YOU NOW? SO WITH ALL OF THE CDOs BEING SOLD, HOW WOULD YOU characterise THE LEVEL OF LEVEL 3 ASSETS, OR THE SECURITIES, WHICH ARE COMPARABLE TO THE SECURITIES THAT DON’T HAVE A MARKET? ARE YOU DONE?

Thain: WELL, LET ME ANSWER IT THIS WAY. WE HAVE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR BEEN REDUCING ASSETS AND PARTICULARLY THOSE RISKY AND LESS LIQUID ASSETS. AND WHEN WE BEGAN THE YEAR, YOU KNOW, WE REPORTED AN $8.6 BILLION LOSS FOR 2007. WE RAISED $12.8 BILLION TO COVER THAT LOSS. SO WE HAD A $4 BILLION-PLUS CUSHION. BUT SINCE JANUARY 1st AND JUNE 30 THE VALUE OF THESE ASSETS HAS DECLINED DRAMATICALLY. SO JUST TO GIVE YOU AN IDEA, THE SINGLE A ABX IS OFF 70% FROM JANUARY 1 TO JUNE 30. SO WHAT WAS TRUE IN JANUARY ISN’T NECESSARILY TRUE IN JUNE, AND WE HAVE BEEN SHRINKING OUR BALANCE SHEET. WE HAVE BEEN SELLING ASSETS. AND THIS IS REALLY JUST A CONTINUATION OF THAT PROCESS.

Bartiromo: SO WHAT IS LEFT AT THIS POINT? I MEAN, WHO’S TO SAY THAT WHAT YOU HAVE ON THE BOOKS TODAY IS NOT GOING TO BE WORTH A LOT LESS IN SEPTEMBER? IS IT FAIR TO SAY THERE WILL BE MORE WRITEDOWNS?

Thain: NO, IT’S NOT NECESSARILY FAIR TO SAY THAT. WE HAVE DRAMATICALLY REDUCED OUR RISK WITH THIS TRADE. AS I SAID, 70% OF OUR LOSSES CAME FROM THESE ASSETS. BUT WE STILL HAVE RISKY ASSETS ON OUR BALANCE SHEET. WE HAVE BROUGHT DOWN OUR SUBPRIME EXPOSURE TO A BILLION DOLLARS. WE’VE BROUGHT OUR ALL THE A EXPOSURE DOWN TO A BILLION AND A HALF DOLLARS. WE’VE CUT OUR LEVERAGED LOAN EXPOSURE IN HALF TO ABOUT $7.5 BILLION. WE BROUGHT OUR COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE EXPOSURE DOWN TO ABOUT 15 BILLION EXCLUDING WHAT’S IN FIRST REPUBLIC. SO WE ARE MUCH SMALLER IN TERMS OF RISKY ASSETS. BUT IT’S NOT ZERO. AND SO IF ASSET VALUES CONTINUE TO FALL, PARTICULARLY MORTGAGE ASSETS, WE STILL HAVE SOME EXPOSURE.

Bartiromo: WILL YOU NEED TO RAISE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL?

Thain: WELL, AS YOU SAW IN OUR CAPITAL RAISE, WE SOLD $9.8 BILLION OF STOCK, AND WE DID THAT OVERNIGHT. THAT IS THE LARGEST NON-IPO EQUITY UNDERWRITING EVER DONE. SO THAT $9.8 BILLION IS MUCH, MUCH MORE THAN THE WRITE-OFF FROM THESE ASSETS. THE PRETAX WRITE-OFF ON THESE ASSETS IS ABOUT 5.7 BILLION. SO WE HAVE A BIG CUSHION. AND THAT POSITIONS US WELL GOING FORWARD. BUT UNLESS YOU TELL ME WHERE ASSET PRICES ARE GOING TO GO OVER THE NEXT SIX TO TWELVE MONTHS, I CAN’T ANSWER THAT QUESTION.

Bartiromo: SO YOU’RE NOT GOING TO SAY CATEGORICALLY — YOU’RE NOT GOING TO PUT YOURSELF IN THAT CORNER AGAIN?

Thain: WELL, NO. I’M GOING SAY THE SAME THING I SAID BEFORE. TODAY WE ARE WELL capitalised. TODAY OUR TIER 1 EQUITY TO RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS, WHICH IS THE MEASURE MOST PEOPLE LOOK AT, IS ABOUT 11%. THAT’S A VERY COMFORTABLE POSITION FOR US. SO IF THE WORLD STAYS THE WAY IT IS, IF ASSET VALUES DON’T DECLINE, WE WILL DEFINITELY NOT NEED TO RAISE MORE CAPITAL. SO TODAY WHERE WE ARE WE’RE WELL capitalised.

Bartiromo: YOU’VE GOT TO BE VERY MEASURED AND VERY CAREFUL IN WHAT YOU’RE SAYING BECAUSE INVESTORS ARE HANGING ON EVERY WORD THAT YOU SAY AND THIS IS BEGINNING TO IMPACT YOUR CREDIBILITY. THAT’S WHERE I WANT TO TURN TO RIGHT NOW. A NUMBER OF PEOPLE SAID TO ME, LOOK, I’VE HEARD HIM ON CONFERENCE CALLS, I HAD INVESTOR MEETINGS WITH HIM, AND HE SAID TO ME CATEGORICALLY WE ARE NOT GOING TO NEED TO RAISE CAPITAL, WE ARE NOT GOING TO HAVE TO GO OUTSIDE AND GET MORE CAPITAL BECAUSE OF THESE LOSSES ON THE MORTGAGE SECURITIES. LISTEN TO WHAT ONE OF YOUR SHAREHOLDERS SAID TO US ON CNBC EARLIER TODAY.

Barry Ritholtz: MY BIGGEST CONCERN IS NOT JUST THAT HE’S SAYING THINGS THAT SEEM SOMEWHAT AMBIGUOUS OR SUBJECT TO REVERSAL BUT THIS IS NOW GOING ON FOR EIGHT OR NINE MONTHS AND IT SEEMS EVERY MONTH WE GET A DIFFERENT STATEMENT.

Bartiromo: WHAT CHANGED, AND WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS TO RESTORING THE CREDIBILITY TO ANSWER CRITICS LIKE THAT?

Thain: WELL, MARIA, WHAT I SAID AT THE TIME, AT THE END OF THE YEAR, AT THE END OF THE FIRST QUARTER, AT THE END OF THE SECOND QUARTER, WAS TRUE AT THAT TIME. SO AS I SAID, AT THE END OF THE YEAR WE HAD MORE THAN ENOUGH CAPITAL. ASSET VALUES CONTINUED TO DECLINE. WE CONTINUED TO SHRINK ASSETS, BUT ASSET VALUES FELL.AT THE END OF THE FIRST QUARTER WE LOST $2 BILLION. WE MORE THAN REPLACED THAT WITH $2.7 BILLION OF NEW CAPITAL. WE’VE ALWAYS SAID THAT WE WOULD RAISE CAPITAL AS WE NEEDED TO TO REPLACE ANY LOSSES. AND IF THEY ENTERED THE SECOND QUARTER ASSET VALUES CONTINUED TO FALL. SO WE RAISED CAPITAL THROUGH THE SALE TWO OF ASSETS. WE CHOSE TO SELL THESE CDOs AT THIS TIME. THE CAPITAL RAISED IN THE COMMON STOCK MARKET WAS TIED COMPLETELY TO THAT SALE. SO IF WE HADN’T SOLD THE CDOs OR IF WE COULDN’T RAISE THE CAPITAL THE CDOs WOULDN’T HAVE GOTTEN SOLD. SO WE DECIDED WE WANTED TO SELL THE CDOs, THAT’S WHAT TRIGGERED THE NEED FOR NEW CAPITAL. IF WE HADN’T SOLD THEM WE WOULDN’T HAVE GONE INTO THE STOCK MARKET.

Bartiromo: SO IS IT FAIR TO SAY THAT THIS MARKET IS SO FLUID STILL THAT IT’S VERY DIFFICULT STILL TODAY AFTER ALL OF THE EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES THAT YOU’VE TAKEN, AND THEY ARE EXTRAORDINARY, HAVING BEEN ABLE TO SELL THAT AMOUNT OF CDOs IN THE MARKET, HAVING BEEN ABLE TO RAISE THE MONEY THAT YOU HAVE, NOT JUST THIS MOST RECENT RECAP BUT ALL YEAR, IS IT FAIR TO SAY THAT YOU STILL ARE IN A POSITION WHERE YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT THE SECURITIES ARE GOING TO BE VALUED AT AND YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT THE MARKET’S GOING TO LOOK LIKE IN TWO MONTHS?

Thain: WELL, UNFORTUNATELY NO, ONE KNOWS WHAT THE MARKET’S GOING TO LOOK LIKE IN THE NEXT TWO MONTHS, BUT TODAY AS WE SIT HERE WE ARE WELL capitalised.TODAY WE DON’T NEED MORE CAPITAL. WE HAVE MORE THAN ENOUGH CAPITAL FOR OUR CURRENT POSITIONS. BUT IF YOU SAY TO ME THE ASSET-BACKED MARKET, THE MORTGAGE MARKET IS GOING TO GO DOWN ANOTHER 70%, THEN THAT’S NOT NECESSARILY TRUE. SO STATEMENTS AS TO CAPITAL ARE GOOD AT THE TIME YOU MAKE THEM.YOU CAN’T THEN GO BACK AND SAY, WELL, JOHN SAID IN JANUARY HE HAD ENOUGH CAPITAL. WELL, IN JANUARY WE DID. THAT’S NOT NECESSARILY TRUE IN THE FUTURE.

Bartiromo: JOHN, WE’LL TAKE A SHORT BREAK HERE. I WANT TO GET INTO THE DIVIDEND.ALL THESE QUESTIONS ABOUT RECAPITALIZATIONS AND RAISING MONEY, AND YOU’VE GOT A 5.5% DIVIDEND OUT THERE. I WANT TO SEE IF IT’S IN JEOPARDY. WE’LL TAKE A SHORT BREAK AND CONTINUE OUR CONVERSATION WITH JOHN THAIN WHEN WE COME BACK.

Bartiromo: WELCOME BACK TO THE “CLOSING BELL.” WE CONTINUE NOW.MY EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH MERRILL LYNCH CHAIRMAN AND CEO JOHN THAIN. JOHN, BEFORE WE WENT TO THE BREAK WE WERE TALKING ABOUT YOUR FIRM RAISING CAPITAL. WHY PAY A DIVIDEND THAT’S BETTER THAN 5%? NOW YOU HAVE ALMOST 60% MORE SHARES OUTSTANDING GIVEN THE DILUTION OF WHAT YOU DID LAST WEEK, AND YOU’RE STILL PAYING THIS 5.4% DIVIDEND. ANY PLANS TO CUT THE DIVIDEND?

Thain: MARIA, WE TALK ABOUT THE DIVIDEND EVERY QUARTER. I’D PREFER TO GET THE 5.4% LOWER BY GETTING THE STOCK PRICE HIGHER. BUT WHEN WE THINK ABOUT THE DIVIDEND AND THE PAYOUT WE THINK ABOUT IT THE FOLLOWING WAY. OUR EMPLOYEES OWN A LOT OF OUR STOCK, AND THE DIVIDEND’S IMPORTANT TO THEM AS WELL AS TO ALL OF OUR SHAREHOLDERS. AND WHEN WE THINK ABOUT OUR PROFITABILITY GOING FORWARD, WE BELIEVE WE WILL SHORTLY BE BACK TO PROFITABILITY AND BE ABLE TO EARN THE DIVIDEND. SO WE DON’T WANT TO TAKE THE SHORT-TERM HIT OF CUTTING THE DIVIDEND AT THIS TIME.

Bartiromo: WHEN YOU SAY YOU’LL BE BACK TO PROFITABILITY, WHEN IS THAT?

Thain: WELL, WE DON’T PROJECT, AND WE DON’T GIVE GUIDANCE. BUT SHORTLY.

Bartiromo: SHORTLY. OK. 2008? NO GUIDANCE.

Thain: NO GUIDANCE.

Bartiromo: LET ME ASK YOU ABOUT SOMETHING WE JUST TALKED ABOUT A MOMENT AGO WITH REGARD TO RAISING CAPITAL. YOU’RE NOT GOING TO CUT THE DIVIDEND RIGHT NOW. YOU SAY YOU TALK ABOUT IT EVERY QUARTER. WHAT ABOUT THE BLACKROCK STAKE? YOU HAVE SAID ON CONFERENCE CALLS THAT THIS IS A PREDICTABILITY TO EARNINGS AND

YOU WOULD RATHER NOT SELL IT RIGHT NOW. CAN YOU CATEGORICALLY SAY YOU’RE NOT GOING TO SELL THE BLACKROCK STAKE?

Thain: WE’RE NOT GOING TO CATEGORICALLY SAY WE’RE NOT GOING TO SELL ANYTHING BECAUSE THAT KIND OF A STATEMENT BOXES YOU IN IN A WAY YOU DON’T WANT TO BE. WE ALWAYS HAVE SAID WE WOULD THINK ABOUT ANY TYPE OF CAPITAL RAISE AND TRY TO DO WHAT’S IN THE BEST INTERESTS OF OUR SHAREHOLDERS.SO IN THE CASE OF BLACKROCK WE’VE ALWAYS SAID IT’S STRATEGIC. IT’S A VERY VALUABLE ASSET ON OUR BOOKS. BUT IT’S IMPORTANT TO OUR BUSINESS GOING FORWARD. AND RIGHT NOW WHAT WE DID, ACTUALLY-S WE TALKED WITH BLACKROCK, WE EXTENDED AND EXPANDED OUR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH THEM.

Bartiromo: YOU SAY YOU DON’T WANT TO BOXYOURSELF IN.JOHN, YOU’VE ALREADY DONE THAT.YOU’VE SAID MANY TIMES YOU AREN’T GOING TO RAISE MORE CAPITAL, AND THEN YOU DID.ARE YOU APPROACHING FURTHER CALLS WITH INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS DIFFERENTLY?ARE YOU GOING TO CHANGE WHAT YOU’RE SAYING? AND ALSO, HOW COULD THINGS CHANGE SO QUICKLY? I MEAN, LOOK, OBVIOUSLY, THIS ISYOUR BUSINESS.YOU TOOK EXTRAORDINARY STEPS LAST WEEK. BUT THE BOTTOM LINE IS IF YOU SAY TO ME, OH, YEAH, THE CDO MARKET CHANGES DRAMATICALLY, THEN MAYBE IT IS GOING TO BE A LOT WORSE IN TWO MONTHS.CAN THAT CHANGE THAT QUICKLY IN A TWO-MONTH PERIOD?

Thain: YES. ABSOLUTELY. AND WHEN WE SAID WE WEREN’T GOING TO RAISE MORE CAPITAL, WE SAID WE WERE ADEQUATELY capitalised AT THAT POINT IN TIME. IF WE LOSE MORE MONEY GOING FORWARD, WE MAY HAVE TO RAISE MORE CAPITAL. AND THAT WAS ALWAYS TRUE.IN THE CASE OF THE CDO SALE, IF WE HAD NOT SOLD THOSE CDOs, WE WOULDN’T HAVE GONE INTO THE STOCK MARKET AND RAISED CAPITAL. SO THE CAPITAL RAISE WAS COMPLETELY TIED TO THE CDO SALE, AND WE ACTUALLY HAD TO BE ABLE TO DO BOTH. SO OVER LAST WEEKEND WE HAD TO NEGOTIATE THE CDO SALE, AND WE HAD TO GET COMFORTABLE THAT WE COULD RAISE THE COMMON STOCK, AND THOSE TWO THINGS EITHER HAPPEN TOGETHER OR NOT AT ALL.

Bartiromo: TALK TO US A LITTLE ABOUT THETRANSACTION, JOHN, BECAUSE THIS DOES BAFFLE MANY OF YOUR INVESTORS. I GOT A LOT OF TALK FROM THE PEOPLE I’VE SPOKEN WITH ABOUT MERRILL FINANCING 75% OF THIS TRANSACTION, AND IT WAS DONE ON A NON-RECOURSE BASIS EXCEPT TO THE ASSETS BEING SOLD. IF THOSE CDOs SOLD TO LONE STAR FALL IN VALUE ON A MARKET BASIS BY MORE THAN 25%, CAN LONE STAR GIVE IT BACK TO MERRILL LYNCH?

Thain: NO.THERE’S NO PUT-BACK TO US UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCE. AND THE WAY THE TRANSACTION IS STRUCTURED, IT IS A TRUE SALE.WE DID FINANCE 75% OF IT. BUT THAT’S QUITE NORMAL IN THIS TYPE OF A TRANSACTION. AND THE WAY THE CASH FLOWS ARE DESIGNED, THERE IS ALMOST NO — NOT ZERO BUT ALMOST NO PROBABILITY THAT WE WILL EVER GET THESE BACK. SO WE GET A DISPROPORTIONATE AMOUNT OF THE CASH FLOW TO PAY OUR LOAN BACK, AND THE WAY THAT THAT IS STRUCTURED MAXIMIZES THE CHANCES THAT WE NEVER SEE THESE AGAIN AND IT IS IN FACT A TRUE SALE.

Bartiromo: SO WHAT ARE THE CONDITION THAT’S LONE STAR COULD PUT IT BACK TO MERRILL?

Thain: THERE’S NO PUT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCE.

Bartiromo: OK.THAT’S WHAT YOU NEED TO GET OUT BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE WONDERING WHYIT IS YOU STILL HAVE SOME DOWN SIDE RISK BECAUSE YOU’RE FINANCING 75% OF IT.

Thain: WELL, LOOK, THE SIMPLE THING IS IF THEY INSTANTANEOUSLY WENT TO ZERO THEN WE WOULD HAVE EXPOSURE TO THEM. THAT’S NOT HAPPENING.

Bartiromo: OK.YOU’RE GETTING REAL APPLAUSE FO TAKING THE BIG HIT THAT YOU DID,TAKING THE PLUNGE ON SELLING ALLOF THIS, $30 BILLION WORTH OF CDOs FOR THE BARGAIN PRICE.DO YOU THINK THIS IS THE NEW PRECEDENT? ARE OTHER FIRMS GOING TO FOLLOW IN YOUR LEAD?OBVIOUSLY, YOU’RE NOT GOING TO BE TALKING ABOUT THE OTHER FIRMS. BUT WOULD YOU SAY NOW THAT THIS ASSET IS 22 CENTS ON THE DOLLAR?

Thain: WELL THE WAY TO THINK ABOUT THIS IS THIS IS THE FIRST BIG TRADE ON THE CDO MARKET.THERE REALLY HAS BEEN NO LIQUIDITY UP TILL NOW. THERE’S NO QUESTION THIS PRICE WAS A BULK SALE PRICE. SO WE SOLD 11 BILLION ON OUR BOOKS, WE ACTUALLY SOLD 30 BILLION, NOTIONAL AMOUNT OF SECURITIES, IN ONE TRADE TO ONE BUYER. SO THAT DOESN’T MEAN WHERE YOU CAN SELL LITTLE PIECES BUT IT ISTHE PRICE WHERE YOU COULD GET A BIG BLOCK OFF, AND AS I SAID TO YOU BEFORE, THIS REPRESENTS 70% OF THE — OF ALL OF THE LOSSES WE’VE TAKEN IN THE LAST 12 MONTHS COME FROM THESE ASSETS.

Bartiromo: HOW TOUGH WAS THAT, JOHN?HOW TOUGH WAS IT TO GET THAT TRADE DONE?

Thain: VERY TOUGH.BECAUSE IT WAS VERY HARD NOT ONLY TO PUT THE BUYER TOGETHER AND GET BOTH THE PRICING DONE AND THE FINANCING DONE ON THE LOAN ITSELF, BUT THEN WE HAD TO GET THE PERMISSION WITH THOMASEKAND OUR PREFERRED HOLDERS AND WEHAD TO LINE UP THE STOCK OFFERING ALL TO MAKE EVERYTHING HAPPEN AT ONE TIME.

Bartiromo: JOHN, HOW IS THE JOB GOING? I MEAN, YOU KNOW, IT’S BEEN SUCHAN EXTRAORDINARY PERIOD.ONE OF THE ANALYSTS MEREDITH WHITNEY FROM OPPENHEIMER SAID I WANT TO KNOW WHAT IS NEW TODAY AND WHAT HE DIDN’T KNOW WHEN HE FIRST TOOK THE JOB.

Thain: WELL, IT’S NOT SO MUCH WHAT IDIDN’T KNOW I INHERITED A BALANCE SHEET THAT WAS DRAMATICALLY OVERLOADED WITHILLIQUID MORTGAGE-RELATED ASSETS, AND OVER THIS LAST SEVEN OR EIGHT MONTHS THE MARKET HAS DECLINED FOR THESE ASSETS DRAMATICALLY.BEAR STEARNS HAS GONE OUT OF EXISTENCE. THE PROBLEMS WITH FREDDIE AND FANNIE.CREDIT SPREADS HAVE WIDENED OUT DRAMATICALLY. THE WORLD HAS GOTTEN A LOT MORE DIFFICULT. AND WE’RE SIMPLY DEALING WITH THAT AND MANAGING OUR BILLION SHEET DOWN AND RAISING CAPITAL AS WE NEED TO.

Bartiromo: HOW WILL YOU RESIZE THE BUSINESS TO REALLY FACE THE REALITIES OF EVERYTHING THAT YOU JUST SAID?LET ME GET YOUR REACTION TO SOMETHING JOE GRANO TOLD US ABOUT CONSOLIDATION IN YOUR INDUSTRY. HE WAS ON “POWER LUNCH” ON FRIDAY.

Joe Grano: I THINK THAT TRADING DESKS ARE GOING TO GO DOWN A THIRD. I THINK INVESTMENT BANKS ARE GOING TO GO DOWN A THIRD ISIZE.THAT’S GOING TO FORCE SOME CONSOLIDATION YOU COULD SEE A MERRILL LYNCH/GOLDMAN COMBINATION, FOR INSTANCE.IT COULD HAPPEN.

Thain: WELL, THE GOOD NEWS ABOUT OURMIX OF BUSINESS, WE HAVE A VERY DIFFERENT MIX OF BUSINESS THAN A PURE INVESTMENT BANK.SO OUR WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS, WHICH IS ABOUT HALF OUR REVENUES, DOESN’T USE VERY MUCH CAPITAL, DOESN’T TAKE VERY MUCH RISK, HAS GREAT RETURNS ON EQUITY, GREAT MARGINS, AND HAS BEEN PRETTY IMMUNE TO ALL THE UPS AND DOWNS IN THE MARKETPLACE.OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS OUR WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS HAS RAISED $55 BILLION IN NET NEW ASSETS. AND ABOUT 70% OF THE REVENUES ARE ANNUITIZED, WHICH MEANS THEY’RE RECURRING. SO THAT PIECE OF OUR BUSINESS IS VERY DIFFERENT THAN THE TRADITIONAL INVESTMENT BANKING, SALES, AND TRADING BUSINESS. I THINK YOU AND JOE AND THE OTHER COMMENTATORS ARE CORRECT THAT THE TRADITIONAL INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS AND PARTICULARLY THE SALES AND TRADING BUSINESSES WILL HAVE LESS LEVERAGE, THEY HAVE TO TAKE LEVERAGE OUT, THE RETURNS WILL BE LOWER, AND THAT PROBABLY WILL FORCE SOME AMOUNT OF CONSOLIDATION. BUT IN OUR CASE HALF OF OUR BUSINESS REALLY ISN’T SUSCEPTIBLE TO THAT.

Bartiromo: INTERESTING THAT YOU DID TAKEIN NEW ASSETS, EVEN DURING THIS TOUGH PERIOD.YOU SAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT IS REALLY NOT TIED TO WHAT’S GOING ON, AND YET IT’S TIED TO THE STOCK MARKET, RIGHT?AND WE’VE HAD SUCH A VOLATILE PERFORMANCE.HOW ARE YOU GOING TO GET — YOU’VE TALKED IN THE PAST ABOUT ACCELERATING THE GROWTH OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES.IS THAT IN THE PLANS FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT? TELL ME ABOUT THE GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS AND HOW YOU SEE THAT BUSINESS LOOKING ON THEOTHER SIDE OF THIS, WHEN IN FACT WE GET THROUGH THIS PERIOD.

Thain: WELL, WE HAVE THE BEST WEALTHMANAGEMENT BUSINESS CERTAINLY IN THE UNITED STATES AND ARGUABLY IN THE WORLD.AND THE GROWTH OF IT IS EVEN STRONGER OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES. SO IN THE PARTS OF THE WORLD WHERE NEW WEALTH IS BEING CREATED, IN PLACES LIKE INDIA AND BRAZIL AND CHINA AND RUSSIA, THOSE ARE PLACES THAT WE CAN CAPTURE THOSE ASSETS, AND IT’S ALSO WHERE OUR BUSINESS MIX IS PARTICULARLY POWERFUL, SO THAT IN A PLACE LIKE INDIA, AS THOSE COMPANIES GROW THEY NEED CAPITAL. AS THEY BECOME MORE GLOBAL, THEY WANT TO MAKE INTERNATIONAL ACQUISITIONS. BUT THE PEOPLE WHOWN THE COMPANIES AND CONTROL THEM ARE ALSO BECOMING VERY, VERY WEALTHY. SO OUR ABILITY TO BOTH MARKET OUR INVESTMENT BANKING SKILLS AND TRADING SKILLS AND CAPTURE THE WEALTH AND MANAGE IT IS EVEN STRONGER IN THOSE EMERGING GROWING PARTS OF THE WORLD.

Bartiromo: JOHN, I KNOW YOU’RE REALLY IN THE FISHBOWL OF WHAT’S GOING ON ON WALL STREET AND IN THE BUSINESS.HERE YOU ARE HAVING DONE WHAT YOU DID LAST WEEK AND EXPERIENCING THE UPSET.BUT CAN YOU TAKE YOURSELF OUT OFIT FOR A MINUTE AND TELL ME WHERE YOU SEE THINGS BROADLY SPEAKING AS FAR AS THE ECONOMY, AS FAR AS THE GLOBAL MARKETS TODAY? HAVE WE SEEN THE BOTTOM?

Thain: UNFORTUNATELY, I THINK THE U.S. ECONOMY IS GOING TO CONTINUE TO BE WEAK.SO IF YOU LOOK AT THE COMBINATION OF FALLING HOME PRICES, RISING UNEMPLOYMENT, HIGH ENERGY PRICES, BOTH GASOLINE AND HOWEVER YOU HEAT YOUR HOME, AND RISING FOOD PRICES, ALL OF THOSE ARE GOING TO MAKE IT DIFFICULT FOR THE CONSUMER, ALL OF WHICH I THINK MAKES THE U.S. ECONOMY SLOW AT LEAST INTO SOMETIME NEXT YEAR.YOU KNOW, THE REST OF THE WORLD SEEMS TO BE BETTER, BUT I DON’T THINK THE REST OF THE WORLD IS DECOUPLED FROM THE U.S.SO I THINK THOSE FASTER-GROWING PARTS OF THE WORLD LIKE INDIA, LIKE CHINA, LIKE BRAZIL WILL DO BETTER, BUT I THINK IT’S GOING TO BE TOUGH IN THE U.S.

Bartiromo: MEANWHILE, YOU’RE GETTING YOUOWN HOUSE IN ORDER EVEN WITH NEW HIRES.I’D LIKE TO TALK TO YOU FOR A MINUTE ABOUT SOME OF THE NEW HIRES THAT YOU’VE JUST PUT IN PLACE. A LOT OF PEOPLE EXPECT THAT WE’LL SEE ANOTHER HIRE IN EQUITIES COMING SOON AT MERRILL.TELL ME WHAT ELSE YOU’RE LOOKING TO DO IN TERMS OF FILLING YOUR LEADERSHIP TEAM.

Thain: WELL, WHAT I’VE BEEN DOING OVER THE LAST SEVEN MONTHS IS REALLY FILLING OUT THE SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM, AND THEN THEY WILL FILL OUT THE TEAM BELOW THEM.IT’S REALLY A FEW HIRES. IT’S NOT A LOT.BUT IT WILL BE A FEW SENIOR HIRES. AND THE TEAM IS PRETTY MUCH IN PLACE. TOM MONTEK STARTED TODAY. AND PETER KRAUSE WILL START AFTER labour DAY. AND WE ALREADY HAVE A NEW CAO AND A NEW CIO.WE HIRED FERRIS NEWGEM FROM BEARSTEARNS. SO I THINK WE’RE IN PRETTY GOOD SHAPE WITH MAYBE ONE OR TWO MOREHIRES.

Bartiromo: DO YOU THINK THIS SLOWDOWN AND FINANCIAL SECTOR UPSET GOES INTO ’09?

Thain: YES, ABSOLUTELY.THIS IS NOT GOING TO BE OVER IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS

Bartiromo: SO HOW MUCH WORSE DO YOU THINK — DO YOU THINK IT GETS WORSE BEFORE IT GETS BETTER?

Thain: IT’S ALWAYS HARD TO TELL HOW MUCH WORSE IT GETS VERSUS WHEN DOES IT START TO BOTTOM OUT.BUT I THINK THE FACT THE U.S. ECONOMY IS GOING TO STAY WEAK MEANS IT’S NOT GOING TO GET BETTER QUICKLY.

Bartiromo: AND WHAT IS YOUR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY AT THIS POINT, NOW THAT YOU’VE GOTTEN RID OF THIS HUGE BULK OF CDOs? HOW DOES IT LOOK DIFFERENT ONE YEAR FROM TODAY?

Thain: THE GREAT THING ABOUT UNLOADING THIS BIG PILE OF CDOs IS THAT WE REALLY CAN START TO FOCUS ON OUR BUSINESS GOING FORWARD.AND IT REALLY WAS OVERWHELMING THE EFFORTS OF ALL THE PEOPLE SO NOW I REALLY DO THINK WE CAN FOCUS ON WHERE CAN WE GROW OUR BUSINESS, WHAT OPPORTUNITIES DO WE SEE IN THE WORLD, BOTH ON THE WEALTH MANAGEMENT SIDE AND THE INVESTMENT BANKING SIDE. I THINK WE CAN RELIGION START TO PLAN STRATEGICALLY WHERE DO WE WANT TO BE NOT ONLY ONE YEAR FROM NOW BUT THREE YEARS AND FIVE YEARS FROM NOW.

Bartiromo: JOHN, YOU HAVE NOT SPOKEN A LOT ABOUT THIS, AND YOU ACTUALLY HAVE COME OUT PRETTY AGGRESSIVELY, TAKEN THE ACTIONS LAST WEEK, AND TALKED TO US TODAY.IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE YOU WANT TO MAKE SURE SHAREHOLDERS TAKE AWAY FROM THIS INTERVIEW TODAY?

Thain: LOOK, I THINK THAT ON THE CAPITAL RAISE WE SOLD STOCK AT 22.50. WE’RE UP $4 OR $5. THAT’S A VERY POSITIVE SIGN FROM THE INVESTOR BASE THAT THEY UNDERSTAND THE STRATEGY, THEY THINK WE’RE GOING FORWARD.

Bartiromo:THANK YOU FOR BEING ON THE PROGRAM. JOHN THAIN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO AT MERRILL LYNCH.

