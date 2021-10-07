Merrill all-in on alts – Elliott shirks crypto – Biden calls on CEOs

Welcome to Insider Finance. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

Merrill Lynch wants more wealth clients to get in on non-traditional assets

The wealth manager is lowering minimums for its wealth clients to get in on some non-traditional assets like real estate, private equity, and private credit, according to an internal memo viewed by Insider. The move comes as Merrill Lynch tries to improve employee morale and retain advisors. More on that here.

Elliott Management wants nothing to do with bitcoin

Jonathan Pollock, Elliott’s co-CIO and co-CEO, says the firm is steering clear of bitcoin, predicting the Fed will launch an “electronic dollar” that will devalue cryptocurrency. Read what else he said.

Biden called bank CEOs to push for a debt-ceiling raise

CEOs of some of the country’s biggest banks met with the president to discuss the potential economic fallout of a debt-ceiling default. Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon attended, warning of the consequences of inaction.

WFH may be dooming us to a future of endless work

While remote work offers employees more freedom than ever before, some experts say that freedom can also be a burden – allowing workers to log on early and stay on late, and keeping them from enjoying life outside of work. Why “work from anywhere” is starting to look more like “work from everywhere.”

