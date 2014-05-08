Merrill Lynch's 6 Point Checklist For Keeping Your Family Dynasty Alive

Merrill Lynch Private Banking and Investing Group has a new report out about how to build and maintain your family’s money through generations.

It’s full of advice and stats about when to talk to your kids about money, how people prioritise their cash, and desires versus expectations. For example, about 17% of respondents surveyed by the bank want to maintain their wealth forever, but only about 11% are expected to do so.

It also includes this handy “Checklist for Sustaining Wealth.

For your consideration:

