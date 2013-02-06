ESPN Talking Head Calls Joe Flacco 'The Best Quarterback In The NFL'

Well, this is quite an overreaction to one game… Merril Hoge, who is well known for his questionable comments on ESPN, was asked on SportsCenter to name the five best quarterbacks in the NFL. And in a move that would surprise even the most die-hard Ravens fans, Joe Flacco comes out on top.



Not Drew Brees, who led the NFL in touchdown passes. Not Aaron Rodgers, who led the NFL in passer rating. Not Tom Brady, who led the NFL in awesomeness. Not Ben Roethlisberger, who has two Super Bowl rings. And not Peyton Manning, who led the NFL in being Peyton Manning.

And to make matters worse, when asked to clarify his stance, Hoge says Flacco is “without question,” the best quarterback. So there you go folks. Flacco is so awesome there isn’t even a debate on the subject! (video via ESPN)…

[UPDATE] One hour after Hoge’s attempt at ranking quarterbacks, he was benched in favour of former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck, who presented a much more reasonable top five. There is still room for argument here. But at least he is in the neighbourhood. In fact, Hasselbeck said Flacco was not even in the top seven, noting “you can’t be a prisoner to the moment” of having just won a Super Bowl…

Photo: ESPN

