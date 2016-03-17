President Barack Obama has made his Supreme Court pick.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that Merrick Garland would be Obama’s Supreme Court pick. Obama is expected to make his official announcement in the Rose Garden at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Garland, 63, is the chief judge of the D.C. circuit court. He was appointed by President Bill Clinton.

