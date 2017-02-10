Merriam-Webster can't stop trolling the Trump administration on Twitter

One of the Twitter accounts that’s throwing the most shade to President Trump and the rest of the White House is not one you might expect. Merriam-Webster was subtweeting Trump during his presidential campaign, and ever since he was elected, they have really stepped up their game. Here’s a look at some of the things the dictionary company has done in the past few months.

