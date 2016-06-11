People are swimming around with mermaid tails on for exercise -- and it's actually a great workout

A hotel in San Diego just introduced “Mermaid Fitness” classes to its weekly lineup.

Participants wear mermaid flippers and colourful tailskins during the high-intensity, full-body workouts.

The glittery tails, which are made from a lightweight bathing suit material and run for $120 to $150, were in high demand at the hotel gift shop last summer. This inspired Veronica Rohan, one of the hotel’s fitness instructors, to develop a workout class so guests could put the tails to use.

“It’s similar to a water aerobics class, plus some strength training,” she tells INSIDER. “The tails get your body to move in a whole new way. People aren’t used to moving their muscles like that, so it helps to tone different areas.”

The 45-minute class begins with 15 minutes of instruction on how to move in the water with the tails. Participants warm up by swimming laps and then perform stationary strength movements like squats and arm exercises with the help of a beach ball or pool noodle. They also do an ab workout on the side of the pool, which Rohan says is intensified by the weight of the tails.

“Everyone says the class is much tougher than they thought it would be,” Rohan says. “But they always have a blast.”

If you’re nervous about swimming with your legs stuck together, don’t worry — the class takes place in the shallow end.

Mermaid Fitness class prices range from $10-$20. The first class is free with the purchase of a tail from Shops at the Del. Hotel del Coronado, 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado, CA, 92118, 619-435-6611; hoteldel.com

