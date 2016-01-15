People are going bonkers for a 'mermaid pillow' that changes colours

A TV news reporter sent the internet on a hunt for a mesmerising pillow after he took video of himself furniture shopping outside Dallas.

Steve Noviello of Fox 4 posted the video of a friend and him checking out a pillow that’s covered in reversible sequins. The sequins have one colour on one side, and another colour on the other. When brushed or swiped, you can make some nifty designs.

More than 235,000 people have shared the video on Noviello’s Facebook. Watching the footage, it’s easy to see why.

After days of speculation about where the pillows actually came from, the furniture store posted a listing for the exact pillows from the video on its site. They’re made by Aviva Stanoff Design, and sell between $59 and $150.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Carl Mueller

