These Crazy Photos Show Why You Should Go To Saturday's Mermaid Parade At Coney Island

Liz O'Connor
coney island mermaid parade hipster smokingA reveler smokes at the 2008 Mermaid Parade.

The 31st Annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade will kick off at 1 PM on Saturday with more nipple tassels, body paint, and elaborate mermaid tails than ever. 

This year’s parade was in jeopardy after damage costs from Superstorm Sandy left organisers scrambling for parade funds, but a successful Kickstarter campaign raised $115,000 for the show to go on.

The ocean-themed celebration is the largest art parade in the world, with thousands of participants flocking to Brooklyn each year to march through the streets in their finest and most scandalous Mermaid attire. This year parade organisers expect more than 750,000 spectators — record numbers — to line the parade route.

A glittering mermaid bride makes her way down the Coney Island boardwalk at the 2000 parade.

A rainbow mermaid wearing a crown is pushed down the boardwalk in some sort of crustacean chariot in 2002.

The 2003 Mermaid Parade was a wet one, but that didn't stop these amphibious parade-goers from strutting their stuff.

'La Sirena' poses as he walks through throngs of onlookers in 2004.

King Neptune and his Mermaid Queen make their way down the street at the 2004 parade.

Two mermaids from another world adjust their costumes as the sea comes to the boardwalk in 2005.

A vampire-mermaid marches in the 2006 Mermaid Parade. In recent years, costume themes have expanded to include crossovers with other supernatural creatures.

A bronzed mermaid holds her snake at the 2007 march. The parade is entirely animal-friendly and hundreds of pets march each year in full costume.

Mermaid Marilyn Monroe and a hipster octopus soak up the sun at the 2008 parade.

Two mermaids kiss on the subway after the 2009 Mermaid Parade comes to an end.


A parade-goer dressed as Poseidon (complete with a crown made of real lobsters and a starfish) stands in the surf at the 2011 Parade. Many would-be mermaids go for a swim in full costume once they've completed the route.

Now let's take this oceanic fantasy in a different direction.

