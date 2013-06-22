These Crazy Photos Show Why You Should Go To Saturday's Mermaid Parade At Coney Island

A reveler smokes at the 2008 Mermaid Parade.

The 31st Annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade will kick off at 1 PM on Saturday with more nipple tassels, body paint, and elaborate mermaid tails than ever.



This year’s parade was in jeopardy after damage costs from Superstorm Sandy left organisers scrambling for parade funds, but a successful Kickstarter campaign raised $115,000 for the show to go on.

The ocean-themed celebration is the largest art parade in the world, with thousands of participants flocking to Brooklyn each year to march through the streets in their finest and most scandalous Mermaid attire. This year parade organisers expect more than 750,000 spectators — record numbers — to line the parade route.

