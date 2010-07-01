Uh-Oh: Merkel's Choice For President Now Has To Go To An Embarrassing Third Vote

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has had her choice for president rebuffed twice by the country’s electing representatives, and now he is facing a crunch third vote.



Christian Wulff, Merkel’s candidate, is likely to win this third vote as it is a simple majority. He needed 623 votes in the last round, but only garnered 615.

Nevertheless, her ruling coalition looks to be fracturing under the weight of European bailouts and the German austerity budget.

More to follow as the third vote occurs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.