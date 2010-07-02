Merkel's Government Is Still Going To Collapse

Angela Merkel may have survived a close call on Wednesday, when her handpicked Presidential nominee made it through, but she’s still on the way out according to Der Spiegel.



According to a survey by the German television station ARD, two-thirds of Germans already think she’s finished, in what’s likely to become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Der Spiegel:

Fully 68 per cent of Germans believe that the [Wednesday] election was a “disgrace” for Merkel and 77 per cent feel that she no longer has complete control over her own governing coalition. 60-two per cent believe that Merkel’s government, which pairs her conservatives with the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP), will not survive much longer.

…

Merkel’s government has addressed a whole slew of issues in the last nine months — including health care reform, tax reform, nuclear reactor lifespans and mandatory conscription, to name a few — and found convincing solutions to none of them.

German voters are not optimistic that such a track record can be changed. Only 31 per cent of Germans, according to Thursday’s survey, believe that Merkel’s coalition can right the ship.

Thus Wednesday’s apparent surival looks like a pyrrhic victory. Auf Wiedersehen.

