Merkel's Government On The Brink As Poll Crushes Her Coalition

Angela Merkel‘s government coalition is in terrible shape according to a new poll published by the ARD. The coalition would have only 36% of the votes if an election would be held this Sunday. A staggering 83% of Germans are discontent with the government’s work.



A SPD – Green coalition, however, could easily have a majority with a solid 48% of the votes. They would not even need a complicated cooperation with the Linke, the leftist party.

Sigmar Gabriel, head of the SPD, warned his party about exaggerated optimism. He sees the poll more as a result of the government’s “catastrophic politics” and not necessarily of the SPD’s and the Greens’ performance.

In an interview with Spiegel Online, Juergen Trittin, a Green party leader, said “Given the state of the current government, I think we are well on the way to getting rid of Merkel’s coalition.”

