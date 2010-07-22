Merkel's Coalition Loses Majority According To National Poll

According to a new national poll conducted for the German newspaper FAZ, Merkel‘s coalition would not have the majority of votes if a national election was organised this coming Sunday.



Her conservative party (CDU) and the social democratic opposition party (SPD) tied with 31.5% of the votes, while Merkel’s coalition partner party FDP tumbled to only 6.5%. The Greens are the main winners, as they cash in 15.5% of the votes. That means that a SPD-Green coalition would potentially have a majority, if elections were held this week.

The Linke, the far-left socialist party, got 9.5% of the votes. Interestingly, only 25% of Germans believe it is a truly democratically positioned party, according to the Allensbach Institute for opinion polling who conducted the national poll.

Merkel however showed herself confident today, as she delivered her last major press conference before the summer break. Many challenges were yet to come, but she was positive that the coalition’s work helped Germany to recover after the crisis. “Rest assured that you will see me after the summer,” she said, according to Der Spiegel.

