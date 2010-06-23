Merkel's Coalition Collapses To Lowest Support Levels In 10 Years

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

A new poll shows a growing possibility that Angela Merkel will get the axe for her handling of the euro bailout.Merkel’s coalition government is polling at the lowest level in 10 years, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine. If elections were held today, Merkel’s CDU and the pro-business FDP would win only 35% of the vote — not enough to stay in office.



A collapse for Merkel means gains for the Social Democrat Party and the Green party. The SDP government has always promoted integration with Europe, and would presumably support a weak euro.

