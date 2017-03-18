Merkel gave Trump a bewildered look when he said they had 'something in common' over his Obama wiretapping claims

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacted with a look of incredulity Friday when President Donald Trump suggested the pair had “something in common” over his claims that the Obama administration conducted wiretapping against him during the presidential campaign.

Trump was questioned about his claims that the Obama administration had monitored Trump Tower communications during the election. A reporter asked Trump’s assessment of the claim in the wake of the British government’s firm denial that its intelligence service had taken part in the surveillance — whether there was someone else involved or if Trump thought someone else was involved.

“As far as wiretapping, I guess, by this past administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps,” Trump said, stretching his hand out toward Merkel, who was standing next to him.

The comment elicited laughs from the gallery. From Merkel, there was only a look of amusement.

Obama reportedly personally authorised the monitoring of Merkel’s mobile phone in 2010. Other reports indicate that US intelligence had been listening in on her phone as along ago as 2002, when she was leader of the German opposition.

Merkel was reportedly “livid” at the report, telling Obama that “she unmistakably disapproves of and views as completely unacceptable such practices.”

Merkel’s response to Trump’s wiretapping bullshit is v good pic.twitter.com/wCgH7Uuwpn

— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) March 17, 2017

