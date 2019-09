Europe’s response to Germany’s overnight unilateral decision to stop naked short selling and CDS trading on certain securities is serious losses across the continent’s indices.



Spain’s IBEX is down 2.6%, Portugal’s PSI is down 2.1%, and Italy’s MIB is down 3.3%.

The French CAC 40, down 2.5%

The German DAX, down 2.4%

The UK’s FTSE, down 2.4%

