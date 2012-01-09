Merkel And Sarkozy Are Meeting Again This Morning To Decide The Fate Of The Euro

Photo: AP/Remy de la Mauviniere

The first “Merkozy” meeting of the year began at 11 AM (5 EST) in Berlin.The leaders of France and Germany are expected to discuss the sinking euro, implementation of last month’s fiscal tax and France’s push for a financial transaction tax.



European markets opened the day lower and then bounced following strong German export data.

In Asia, Shanghai rose 2.9% and the Hang Seng rose 1.5% on talk of support for the stock market, ie short term easing, by Premier Wen Jiabao.

In the US, future are slightly positive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.