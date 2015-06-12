Merkel on Greece: 'Where there's a will, there's a way'

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras go to shake hands after addressing a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin March 23, 2015.

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says it’s important that talks aimed at unlocking Greece’s financial bailout continue but that everyone must be willing to reach a deal.

During a speech in Berlin Friday Merkel said: “Where there’s a will, there’s a way, but the will must come from everybody.”

She said that’s why it’s “right that we talk to each other again and again.”

Merkel stressed the importance of carrying out reforms in exchange for support. The German leader and French President Francois Hollande have spoken frequently with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lately as Greece’s financial problems have gotten more urgent.

Greek officials have sounded optimistic for a deal by the end of the month, but its creditors have dampened those hopes. The IMF walked out of Brussels talks Thursday.

Merkel has kept an open mind when it comes to negotiations with the financially troubled country, conceding that there is “still a lot of work to be done.”

However, her optimistic outlook comes amid reports that a small majority of Germans want Greece out of the Euro. German broadcaster ZDF surveyed 1,230 people, 70% of whom believe Athens shouldn’t be offered any more concessions to keep it in the bloc. 51% want Greece out the Euro altogether.

