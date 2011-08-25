Angela Merkel Faces Attack From Her Mentor Ahead Of Crucial Vote

Photo: AP

Forbes’ most powerful woman in the world faces mounting criticism, as her own mentor takes aim at her administration’s policies.Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl — Germany’s longest serving leader — told newspaper Internationale Politik, “The enormous change in the world can not be an excuse if you have no position or no idea where you belong and where you want to go.”



While he did not specifically single out the incumbent chancellor, there can be little doubt his words were meant — at least in part — for her: “We must take care that we do not gamble everything away. We must urgently return to our former dependability,” he said.

Kohl is not the only one to level sharp criticism at Merkel for her handling of the eurozone crisis. She faced mutiny in her own Christian Democrat party when labour Minister and CDU director Urusla von der Leyen told the world that Germany should require collateral in future bailouts. Current bilateral collateral negotiations are threatening the success of the Greek bailout.

Let’s not forget rebellion from Merkel’s people. Just 15% of German respondents approved of their government’s performance during the euro crisis according to a Bloomberg/YouGov poll.

It is clear that Merkel is feeling the heat.

Reuters reports that Merkel cancelled a trip to Russia planned for September ahead of the German parliament’s vote on the European Financial Stability Facility, a key but unpopular instrument that will help the EU fend off intensifying sovereign debt problems in the peripheral eurozone countries.

