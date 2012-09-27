Greek Protester Holds Giant Merkel-Hitler Poster

Greek protests have been growing increasingly violent this morning. Demonstrators are railing against austerity that is a crucial precondition the country’s bailout agreement.



Many Greeks have blamed Angela Merkel and Germany for their plight. This photo by Thanassis Stavrakis for AP shows a protester carrying a poster with photographs of Hitler and Merkel during today’s strike. The poster reads “”Boycott German products. Resist the Fourth Reich”.

This isn’t the first time that troubled European countries have drawn such comparisons. Back in August, Italian daily Il Giornale ran a headline titled “Fourth Reich” above a photo of Merkel.

Here’s the AP image:

Photo: AP Images

