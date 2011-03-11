MERKEL LAYS DOWN THE GAUNTLET: Greece Must Sell Assets, And Ireland Must Raise Taxes

Photo: AP

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on both Greece to sell state owned assets and Ireland to raise its corporate tax rate in exchange for cutting the interest rate on their bailout bonds, according to Bloomberg.The comments were made during a behind closed door meeting of European leaders.



This is the latest move by Merkel to take the lead in sorting out a compromise for the eurozone moving forward.

Any increase in Ireland’s corporate tax rate is likely to be met with sincere opposition, as it is one of the main growth drivers for its troubled economy.

