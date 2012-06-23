Angela Merkel Celebrates Germany's First Goal Against Greece

Germany scores! And Merkel celebrates like any good German fan. It’s was 1-0 at halftime. It’s now 4-1 Germany:



Photo: ESPN

Photo: ESPN

EARLIER:

The Greece-Germany Euro 2012 quarterfinal match is all tied at 0-0 right now. Angela Merkel is in attendance, and from the looks of it, she can hardly stand the tension.

Here she is right after Germany botched a goal-scoring opportunity (via @cjzero):

Photo: ESPN

