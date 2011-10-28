Merkel Denies She Apologized To Berlusconi After Laughing At Him

Photo: AP

This strange tit-for-tat after Merkozy’s Berlusconi smirks this weekend is a fascinating glimpse into the schadenfreude at the heart of Europe.Let’s take a look at the sequence of events:



Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy, when asked about Italy’s chances to reform, turn to each other and exchange undeniable smirks. Silvio Berlusconi is sad. He pens a letter that contains a not-so-subtle dig at ‘Merkozy’: “No one in the self-appointed commissioner and can speak on behalf of elected governments and peoples of Europe. Nobody is able to give lessons to their partners.” Berlusconi tells Italian TV station RAI that Merkel has apologized to him: “Ms. Merkel came to me to offer her apologies and to assure me that it was not her intention to insult our country.” Merkel’s spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, tweets, “No apology from the Chancellor because there was nothing to apologise for. Berlusconi + Merkel have good, open talks among friends”.

Incredibly, we’re actually starting to feel sorry for poor Silvio.

