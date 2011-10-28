Merkel Denies She Apologized To Berlusconi After Laughing At Him

Photo: AP
This strange tit-for-tat after Merkozy’s Berlusconi smirks this weekend is a fascinating glimpse into the schadenfreude at the heart of Europe.Let’s take a look at the sequence of events:
- Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy, when asked about Italy’s chances to reform, turn to each other and exchange undeniable smirks.
- Silvio Berlusconi is sad. He pens a letter that contains a not-so-subtle dig at ‘Merkozy’: “No one in the self-appointed commissioner and can speak on behalf of elected governments and peoples of Europe. Nobody is able to give lessons to their partners.”
- Berlusconi tells Italian TV station RAI that Merkel has apologized to him: “Ms. Merkel came to me to offer her apologies and to assure me that it was not her intention to insult our country.”
- Merkel’s spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, tweets, “No apology from the Chancellor because there was nothing to apologise for. Berlusconi + Merkel have good, open talks among friends”.
Incredibly, we’re actually starting to feel sorry for poor Silvio.
