Brandon Meriweather’s Web Series “Ghetto Celebs” Might Be The Most Ridiculous Thing On The Internet

Photo: www.ineedin.com

“Ghetto Celebs” is the new web series brought to you by Patriots safety Brandon Meriweather. It’s a sprawling, multi-part narrative focusing on the violence that pervades life in the urban ghet- … just kidding.The show involves a lot of driving around, a lot of talk about “the bag”, and an occasional gangland shootout.



Yeah, it’s a tough watch.

There have been four episodes thus far.

Episode 1 is called, “The Wolves Never Rest”. This is the synopsis from the show’s website: “‘V’ and ‘Gee’ slide across town only to find out,if you blink and don’t think, you can end up nee deep in the wolf den. If you live by the gun yesterday, tomorrow you can die by the gun.”

Episode 2 is called, “Bad Blood Loves To Hate”. The synopsis: “‘V’ and ‘Gee’ have Bad Blood hunting them while they hunt for the bag. Everybody is ready to die for the bag but they need the bag to live.”

Episode 3 is called, “They want it, we need it”. The synopsis: “‘V’ and ‘Gee’ try to up there game and take it out the hood only to move into position for a white collar thug to line them up for a smack in the face. This drama filled episode of ‘Ghetto Celebs’ follows as the quest for the bag goes deeper then ever.”

Episode 4 is called “Close to the fire…”. Sadly, it has no synopsis. But it features an extensive scene of the rival celebs discussing “the bag” over dinner at a nice restaurant.

Check out the entire series in all its glory here.

