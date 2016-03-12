Merivale’s Justin Hemmes has bought a seaplane which takes him from home to his Newport pub in six minutes

Photo: Justin Hemmes. Charley Gallay/Getty Images.

Merivale Group CEO Justin Hemmes has bought a new seaplane to make his commute to work — any anywhere else — easier.

The hotelier behind more than 50 bars, hotels and restaurants across Sydney including the Ivy and Establishment bought the aircraft six weeks ago and has been using it to ease travel around Sydney, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The new purchase takes him from his Vaucluse home to his latest pub project, The Newport, 42 kilometres away, in six minutes.

In addition, sources have told the Daily Telegraph that it will be used when travelling to his 60-hectare estate on the NSW south coast which he bought for $7.5 million last year.

The journey will take just 40 minutes instead of five hours.

Here’s a look at Hemmes, his sister and staff en route to The Newport, formerly the Newport Arms.

And views from above:

The Merivale Group is slated to get even bigger this year with a number of projects in the works including the Paddington restaurant Fred’s, Queen Victoria Hotel in Enmore as well as an Oxford Street tapas bar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.