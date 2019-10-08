Est., one of Merivale's most iconic restaurants, will be closing up shop in Sydney after 19 years

Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes.

Hospitality group Merivale is closing one of its most iconic Sydney restaurants, Est., this year, according to Good Food.

Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes told Good Food the fine dining restaurant will close its doors around Christmas.

“We are replacing both lifts [at Establishment], which will take about four months, so it is a good time to do it,” Hemmes told Good Food. “We’ll do a big renovation [in the Est. space] and move the team over to the new mid-level opening at Coogee Pavilion.”

The two-hatted restaurant on George Street has been operating since 2000.

It is one of a number of Merivale-owned venues such as Mr Wong and The Collaroy in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

Est.’s closure follows a range of other high-end restaurants shutting down in Sydney including Sepia – which announced its closure in 2017 – Bridge Room, Gastro Park and Oscillate Wildly.

A new venue in the space could be open in 2020, but Hemmes said it’s too early to tell what the concept will be, according to Good Food.

Business Insider Australia has contacted Merivale for comment.

