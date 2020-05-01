Merivale is rolling out its own delivery service in Sydney as it aims to keep staff employed during the coronavirus pandemic

Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes

Merivale is launching its own delivery service in Sydney next week, following from the release of its ‘Merivale at Home’ service.

Customers will be able to order from Mr. Wong, The Paddington/The Chicken Shop and Coogee Pavilion in addition to Totti’s.

The deliveries will be made by the company’s workers as way to keep them employed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Merivale is rolling out its own delivery service in Sydney next week.

The hospitality group is making deliveries available from Mr. Wong, The Paddington/The Chicken Shop, Coogee Pavilion in addition to its takeaway service at Totti’s. The restaurants will offer a menu of signature dishes and weekly specials you can get stuck into as well as wine, beer and cocktails. And more restaurants will be added to the list too.

Delivery will be available from Wednesday 6 May but will only be open to homes within a 10km radius of the restaurants. You can get your deliveries from 5pm to 9pm on weeknights and 12pm to 3pm on weekends. And you can start ordering from 12pm each day.

Merivale workers will be making the deliveries as the company expects to create hundreds of jobs for its employees during the forced lockdown of restaurants.

Merivale is also expanding its pickup service. To coincide with the New South Wales government allowing two adults to visit someone in their home from Friday, Sydneysiders can pickup food from Mr. Wong and The Paddington/The Chicken Shop from 5pm. And they can pickup food from Coogee Pavilion starting from next Monday May 4.

“Since the restrictions were introduced, it has been our absolute priority to support our staff, while finding new ways to deliver exceptional food and drink experiences to our guests,” Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes said in a statement.

“These new businesses are a testament to the creativity and passion of the Merivale team; I am so proud of their determination to bring them to life and thrilled that we can still be a part of peoples’ lives, especially when they can start visiting friends and family again.”

The delivery service follows the launch of ‘Merivale at Home’

The new delivery option comes after the hospitality group launched its ‘Merivale at Home’ service earlier in April.

Through Merivale at Home, customers can order box full of ingredients you need to make signature dishes from the group’s top restaurants. You can get menus from Mr Wong, Totti’s, Bert’s Bar & Brasserie, Fred’s and Vinnie’s Pizza which cost between $70 and $95 for two people.

The boxes come with near-ready meals so you can make them even if you don’t consider yourself Jamie Oliver in the kitchen. You can also order an accompanying drinks pack which ranges from $40 to $115.

During the Merivale at Home launch, Hemmes said the idea had been in the works for some time, but the company hadn’t had time to execute it. “Now, with our regular operations on hold due to government restrictions, and our chefs and sommeliers craving new creative outlets, we have been able to fast-track the launch and deliver it at a time when our guests need it most,” he said.

Merivale At Home was created together with executive chefs Dan Hong, Danielle Alvarez, Jordan Toft, Mike Eggert, Ben Greeno and Vincenzo Biondini and Master Sommelier Franck Moreau.

You can also get a produce box through the service, which comes with a list of recipe suggestions. There’s the option of a fresh fruit and veggie box from Parisi, a premium meat option from Havericks and or seafood from Poulous Bros.

Merivale is also happy with the response to its Merivale At Home option.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the response,” Frank Roberts, Chief Food and Beverage Officer at Merivale told Business Insider Australia in an email. “It has been really tough not being able to welcome guests in venue right, now so we’re thrilled that people have welcomed us into their homes. We’re particularly delighted that so many of our guests are ordering the produce boxes in support of our suppliers too”.

